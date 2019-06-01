Sarries complete double after Twickenham thriller

Mark McCall's side rallied to dethrone Leinster in the European Champions Cup final at St James' Park three weeks ago and roared back to retain its Premiership title at a sun-soaked Twickenham, too.

Sarries trailed by 11 points midway through the second half in a classic battle, but they were not to be denied another Premiership and Champions Cup double three years after winning both trophies.

The Chiefs started well as Nic White scored after 25 seconds and Exeter led 22-16 at the end of a breathless first half, Dave Ewers and Jonny Hill also going over following scores from Jamie George and Ben Spencer.

Exeter was winning the physical battle and Henry Slade's try gave it breathing space, but Liam Williams, Sean Matland and George crossed to give never-say-die Sarries a fifth domestic title.

Owen Farrell had a mixed afternoon from the tee, but nailed two difficult conversions in the second half and Sam Hill’s try right at the end came too late on what proved to be a painful afternoon for Exeter, which lost Jack Nowell to a leg injury.