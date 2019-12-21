Saracens claims fifth straight Premiership win

The defending champion, which still sits bottom thanks to a 35-point deduction for breaching salary cap rules, fell behind to Luke Morahan's ninth-minute try on Sunday (AEDT).

But Saracens responded quickly through Mako Vunipola and swiftly wrested control thanks to Max Malins's try.

Malins helped himself to another after the restart, with Nick Tompkins also at the double as the home side went over five times in the second half.

However, Sarries are still 17 points behind Leicester Tigers, whose second-half capitulation at Welford Road enabled Exeter Chiefs to go top.

Exeter was 22-14 down at half-time, yet rallied after the interval to score 17 unanswered points and capitalise on Northampton Saints' 22-10 defeat at Sale Sharks.

Chris Ashton, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Akker van der Merwe went over for Sale as the Sharks moved into the top four.

Meanwhile, Wasps suffered a third successive Premiership loss as they went down 28-22 at home to Harlequins, which held on for a bonus-point win despite having Joe Marler sin-binned late on.

Wasps took the lead at the Ricoh Arena, though Harlequins dominated for 40 minutes up to the hour mark, running in four tries without reply.

Thomas Young's effort eventually pulled the hosts back into contention, but the television match official denied them a late try and they were left with a losing bonus point as consolation.