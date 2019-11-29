Farrell leads the way for Saracens

Saracens initially questioned the £5.36 million ($10 million) fine and large points deduction which was handed to it earlier in November as a penalty for breaching salary-cap rules.

However, the defending Premiership and European champion has since accepted the sanction, meaning it dropped to the bottom of the standings.

Farrell led the way as Mark McCall's side made it three successive wins, kicking 20 points in a convincing victory over eighth-placed Bath.

Three penalties from Rhys Priestland had given Bath the edge early on, but Sean Maitland's try and 11 points from Farrell put the away side in control by the break.

Farrell added a further nine points after the restart to wrap up the win, though Maro Itoje was sent to the sin bin late on.

Saracens' win puts McCall's team 22 points behind 11th-placed Leicester Tigers.