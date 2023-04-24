The young Australian with the football world at his feet April 24, 2023 04:55 14:36 min EXCLUSIVE: From being coached by Pep Guardiola to making his Socceroos debut, after knocking back the chance to play for England... Australian star Alex Robertson has the football world at his feet. WATCH The Early Kick-Off, Fridays 6pm AEST, beIN 3 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Interviews Manchester City Football Aussies Abroad Alex Robertson -Latest Videos 5:27 min Jeggo sent off as Hibs draw on the road 14:36 min The Aussie kid with the football world at his feet 5:25 min SPFL: St. Mirren v Kilmarnock 5:02 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Rangers 3:39 min SPFL: Dundee United v Livingston 4:34 min SPFL: Celtic v Motherwell 2:03 min 2. Bundesliga: Jahn Regensburg v Kaiserslautern 2:01 min 2. Bundesliga: Sandhausen v Paderborn 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Heidenheim v Holstein Kiel 5:35 min Sunderland fights back to beat Baggies