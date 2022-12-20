Sydney coach knew Volpato was bound for greatness December 20, 2022 01:16 4:50 min When Lee Jones worked with Cristian Volpato at his JonerFootball coaching program, he knew the Sydney teenager - now making waves at AS Roma - had a special talent that would take him to the game's pinnacle. Download The Early Kick-Off podcast from all your go-to listener apps Interviews Roma Football Aussies Abroad Cristian Volpato -Latest Videos 4:50 min Sydney coach knew Volpato was bound for greatness 3:53 min Blades too sharp for Toure's Wigan 3:06 min Matthaus brands Ronaldo's World Cup a big failure 0:46 min Benzema farewells France on his own terms 1:38 min Zanetti believes Messi still trails Maradona 0:46 min Football legends bid farewell to Mihajlovic 0:46 min Benzema calls time on France career 1:19 min Three men charged after Melbourne derby invasion 2:09 min Messi 'can't believe it' after ending WC drought 2:09 min Pele salutes World Cup winners Messi and Argentina