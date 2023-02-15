Socceroos stars combine in St Mirren loss February 15, 2023 23:56 5:28 min Ryan Strain starred for St Mirren, with a goal - assisted by fellow Australia international Keanu Baccus - and another gilt-edged chance in his side's 2-1 loss to Motherwell. WATCH the SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Motherwell Football Aussies Abroad St Mirren SPFL Keanu Baccus Ryan Strain -Latest Videos 5:28 min Socceroos stars combine in St Mirren loss 3:04 min De Minaur stuns Rublev in Rotterdam 1:30 min Premier League: Arsenal v Manchester City 6:16 min Archer on target as Boro beats Sheffield United 1:30 min Man City guns down Arsenal to go top 2:27 min Ruthless Swiatek sweeps Collins aside in Doha 1:45 min Alcaraz wants number one spot back from Djokovic 3:55 min Nacional stages epic Libertadores comeback 0:47 min Galtier laments PSG conceding 1:30 min Diaz gives AC Milan slender lead over Spurs