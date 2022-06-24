✅ OFFICIAL | Awer Mabil, first signing for the 22-23 season.



💛 Welcome, @awermabil17! pic.twitter.com/aVoP6M4o0N — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) June 24, 2022

The 26 year-old attacking midfielder heads to the ambitious Spanish top flight club, having spent seven years in Denmark at FC Midtjylland, where he played 108 games.

Since leaving Adeliade United in 2015, Mabil has enjoyed a diverse stint abroad, having played in Portugal - with Pacos Ferreira - and Turkey - at Kasimpasa - on loan.

I 'm very happy to join @Cadiz_CF and play in @LaLigaEN. It is a dream come true for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting everyone soon and beginning the hard work to bring joy and success to our fans. #VAMOSCÁDIZ pic.twitter.com/6RapOX66R8 — Awer Mabil (@awermabil17) June 24, 2022

"To Sign for Cadiz is a big dream for me and my family," Mabil said. "For me it means everything as a footballer to sign for Cádiz and reach LaLiga."