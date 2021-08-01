Hibs twice came from behind to record an important 'away' win in their opening match of the SPFL season, before Socceroos star Boyle sent them them ahead in the 70th minute after a controversial hand-ball decision.

The 28 year-old's decisive involvement capped off a mixed weekend for Australians in the Scottish top flight, with Ange Postecoglou's Celtic losing 2-1 away to promoted Hearts, after John Souttar - the brother of Australian defender Harry - slotted home the winning goal.