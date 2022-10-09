Socceroos hopeful saves Hearts with stunning volley October 10, 2022 01:54 6:13 min Australia international Nathanial Atkinson volleyed home a 94th-minute equaliser from the edge of the area to rescue a 2-2 draw for Hearts against Kilmarniock. WATCH the SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Hearts Kilmarnock Football Socceroos Aussies Abroad SPFL -Latest Videos 4:28 min Ligue 1: Nice v Troyes 3:05 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Toulouse 3:32 min Ligue 1: Clermont Foot v Auxerre 3:22 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Ajaccio 4:05 min Ligue 1: Brest v Lorient 3:48 min Ligue 1: Angers v RC Strasbourg 6:13 min Socceroos hopeful saves Hearts with stunner 4:52 min Behich scores in Dundee rout 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Manchester United 4:00 min Dybala fires Roma past 10-man Lecce