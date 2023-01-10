The 30 year-old ends a six-month spell with Danish Superliga champion FC Copenhagen and will compete for the number one spot alongside incumbent 'keeper Hobie Verhulst.

Ryan played all four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first Australian goalkeeper to record two clean sheets at the major tournament, against Tunisia and Denmark.

AZ will be Ryan's eighth European club since leaving Central Coast Mariners in 2013 - an overseas odyssey that has seen him play in Belgium, Spain, England, Denmark and now the Netherlands.

"I'm very happy to be here, very content," Ryan said. "You just need to take one look at the club and the history that it has to know that I'm here at a really good club with a lot of ambition, and a lot to play for and it's really exciting and I can't wait to get started.

"I approach each day wanting to win. I hate losing and I'll do whatever it takes to win and for me if that's sharing my opinions with my teammates and the coaching staff in what I feel can maybe help the team a little bit, then I'm going to go ahead and do it.

"But also at the same time I'm very open minded I feel, I'm willing to listen to my teammates and the staff as well when they have ideas on how I can improve and how I can help the team become better as well.

"I think that's a great dynamic to have and the little bit that I've learnt and discovered about the place as well, you really get a good sense of the togetherness of the team."

AZ's Technical Director Max Huiberts said signing an experienced goalkeeper has been a priority. “He has shown at various levels that he is good and was our top candidate from the start," Huiberts said. "We were looking for someone who is there immediately when he is fit. That's him. Everything fits into the picture in that regard.”

AZ's next match is against Excelsior in the second round of the KNVB Cup on 12 January (AEDT).