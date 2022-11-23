Patrick Kisnorbo on taking the reins at Troyes November 23, 2022 17:19 0:35 min Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo will become the first Australian to manage in a top-five European league when he takes the reins at Ligue 1 club Troyes. WATCH Kisnorbo's Troyes in Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Troyes Football Ligue 1 A-League Aussies Abroad Melbourne City Patrick Kisnorbo -Latest Videos 1:37 min Manchester United fans have their say on Ronaldo 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain v Costa Rica 0:58 min Brazil out to learn from recent failures in Qatar 2:00 min Seventh Heaven for ruthless Spain 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Germany v Japan 0:35 min Patrick Kisnorbo on taking the reins at Troyes 2:00 min Bundesliga duo comes back to haunt Germany 0:58 min Silva hopes Brazil capitalises on in-form Neymar 2:01 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco v Croatia 1:12 min Guardiola's incredible Man City reign in numbers