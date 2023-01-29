Mooy-sterclass leads Celtic to win at Dundee Utd January 30, 2023 00:48 6:02 min Socceroos star Aaron Mooy provided a goal and an assist as Celtic defeated Dundee United 2-0 away to give manager Ange Postecoglou his 50th win in just 61 games at the SPFL giant. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Celtic Football Aaron Mooy Aussies Abroad SPFL Dundee United -Latest Videos 6:02 min Mooy-sterclass leads Celtic to win at Dundee Utd 5:05 min Adeyemi off the mark as Dortmund edges Leverkusen 7:23 min 10-man PSG stunned by late Reims leveller 7:23 min Ligue 1: PSG v Reims 4:10 min Serie A: Juventus v Monza 4:10 min Serie A: AC Milan v Sassuolo 4:00 min Serie A: Lazio v Fiorentina 4:08 min Title-chasing Napoli rallies to beat Roma 1:30 min Kyrgios expects Djokovic to 'get to 28 slams easy' 4:10 min Allegri bemoans Juve performance in shock defeat