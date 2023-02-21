McGree stars again as Boro closes gap February 21, 2023 06:02 1:59 min Socceroos star Riley McGree produced another impressive display, earning a penalty and scoring a goal, as Middlesbrough beat QPR 3-1 to move to within four points of second-placed Sheffield United. WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Middlesbrough Queens Park Rangers Football EFL Championship Aussies Abroad Riley McGree -Latest Videos 1:59 min McGree stars again as Boro closes gap 7:24 min Murray saves three match points to beat Sonego 14:02 min Jimmy Jeggo on life at Hibs 4:27 min Watford topples West Brom in thriller 4:42 min Torino rescues point against rock-bottom Cremonese 0:59 min Modric admits Real Madrid future remains in limbo 0:52 min Gakpo hails Liverpool togetherness after tough run 1:07 min Liverpool owner addresses sale speculation 5:08 min Dortmund dealt Adeyemi blow ahead of Chelsea trip 1:07 min Reds revival just in time for Real Madrid clash