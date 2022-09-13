Keanu Baccus talks to the Early Kick-Off September 13, 2022 09:28 8:34 min Keanu Baccus has been on fire for St Mirren in the SPFL. The Early Kick-Off's Claudes caught up with the Australian midfielder. WATCH Baccus in the SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Football Aussies Abroad St Mirren SPFL Keanu Baccus -Latest Videos 8:34 min Keanu Baccus talks to the Early Kick-Off 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 3:57 min Dybala dazzles in Roma's win over Empoli 0:30 min Saudi football chief targets Ronaldo move 4:11 min Bonucci adamant Juventus' winner should have stood 4:47 min Monaco hands Lyon second defeat on the bounce 4:56 min Bundesliga: Koln v Union Berlin 4:11 min Allegri frustrated after Juve's 'unlucky' draw 2:05 min Irvine strikes again in St. Pauli draw 5:04 min Bundesliga: Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach