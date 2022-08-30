Bravehearts: The Aussies winning over Scotland August 30, 2022 10:26 22:15 min EXCLUSIVE: A record number of Australian players and coaches now call the SPFL home. We explore the unique relationship between the two countries and catch up with some of them. WATCH the SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews News Football Aussies Abroad SPFL -Latest Videos 22:15 min Bravehearts: The Aussies winning over Scotland 1:31 min Serena starts farewell tour with win over Kovinic 1:18 min Spalletti puts huge price tag on Osimhen 5:29 min Rangers v Ross County 5:38 min Hearts v St Johnstone 5:21 min Aberdeen v Livingston 5:34 min Aussies combine to lift St Mirren 3:37 min Auxerre v Strasbourg 5:46 min Kilmarnock v Motherwell 3:15 min Ligue 1: Reims v Lyon