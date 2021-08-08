Socceroos star Martin Boyle's rich vein of scoring form continued with a goal in the 3-0 win over Ross County, which took Hibernian to the top of the SPFL table after two rounds.

The 28 year-old's impressive run of form began with a goal in the 2-1 friendly win over Arsenal at the beginning of July. Boyle has continued that run in the weeks since, finding the net in the 3-2 win over Motherwell to open the SPFL season.

Boyle opened the scoring in the 22nd-minute at Easter Road, with Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge completing a first half demolition of Ross County, from which the visiting side never recovered.

Next up in the SPFL for Hibs is a visit to Dundee, which lost 6-0 at Celtic this week.