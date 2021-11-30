Aziz Behich talks to The Early Kick-Off November 30, 2021 06:45 9:17 min EXCLUSIVE: In a wide-ranging interview, the Giresunspor and Australia defender chats talks life in the Turkish Super Lig, the Socceroos' 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes and more! WATCH Behich in the Turkish Super Lig LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Interviews Football Aussies Abroad Turkish Super Lig Aziz Behich Giresunspor -Latest Videos 0:36 min Sydney FC named Australia's best sporting team 10:29 min Erling Haaland's 50 from 50 9:17 min Aziz Behich talks to The Early Kick-Off 5:27 min Andre Gray wonder-goal wins it for QPR 4:25 min Elche regroups after dubious penalty to earn draw 6:17 min How Messi pipped Lewandowski to 2021 Ballon d'Or 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:00 min Allegri slams media for Morata 'witch hunt' 0:58 min Zdrilic lauds Rangnick appointment 4:03 min Neymar, Kane and Haaland snubbed from top 10