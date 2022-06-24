Socceroos star Mabil joins Cadiz

WATCH Mabil in LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The 26 year-old attacking midfielder heads to the ambitious Spanish top flight club, having spent seven years in Denmark at FC Midtjylland, where he played 108 games.
Since leaving Adeliade United in 2015, Mabil has enjoyed a diverse stint abroad, having played in Portugal - with Pacos Ferreira - and Turkey - at Kasimpasa - on loan.
"To Sign for Cadiz is a big dream for me and my family," Mabil said. "For me it means everything as a footballer to sign for Cádiz and reach LaLiga."