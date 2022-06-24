LaLiga
Aussies Abroad

Socceroos star Mabil joins Cadiz

Australia international Awer Mabil has joined Cadiz on a four-year deal, the LaLiga club confirmed.

Cadiz

The 26 year-old attacking midfielder heads to the ambitious Spanish top flight club, having spent seven years in Denmark at FC Midtjylland, where he played 108 games.

Since leaving Adeliade United in 2015, Mabil has enjoyed a diverse stint abroad, having played in Portugal - with Pacos Ferreira - and Turkey - at Kasimpasa - on loan.

"To Sign for Cadiz is a big dream for me and my family," Mabil said. "For me it means everything as a footballer to sign for Cádiz and reach LaLiga."

