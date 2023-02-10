Socceroos dream still alive for Hibs star Jeggo

The latest in a conga line of Aussies to set up shop in the Scottish Premiership, Hibernian’s January recruit, now 30, featured heavily in Australia’s qualifying campaign, only to miss the final cut for Qatar 2022.

He didn’t surface again for Graham Arnold’s side after giving away a penalty in a 1-1 draw against China - a loss of two priceless points which cost the Socceroos dearly as they ultimately only qualified via the playoff route.

Whether that misstep or, to be precise, inadvertently placed arm was responsible for sealing Jeggo’s fate, only Arnold can say.

Either way, being overlooked was a crushing experience for the midfielder whose European journey has seen him play in Austria, Greece, Belgium and now Scotland.

“It was massively disappointing to miss out - for anyone, regardless of how maybe games you have played in the qualifiers, I think that would be the case because the World Cup is something you always aspire to and it was probably my last chance,” Jeggo said. “These things happen it football, it’s just the way the game is. The boys did an unbelievable job in reaching the last 16.

“The youngsters came in and did really well, and from that point of view I was buzzing see how well they represented our country.

“I felt really happy for the coaching staff also because I know how hard they worked, and what they and the players all had to go through to qualify.

“It was great to see them get their rewards and receive credit for how well they performed.

“Being part of it myself was something I’d worked towards for a long time and I think I was really close, but it just got away from me.

“It was tough to take at the time but football moves on quickly and you have be able to get over these setbacks relatively quickly, once that initial disappointment has gone.”

Does Jeggo think there may be a way back into the international fold?

“You never say never. I wouldn’t never say (playing for Australia again) can’t happen. It’s something that’s still in the back of my mind,” he said.

“My focus, though, is now doing well for my club and trying to achieve something here. And whatever comes off the back of that then I would jump at it. I would be over the moon.

“The Asian Cup is just around the corner - so we’ll wait and see.”

Jeggo, though, acknowledges a generational shift with the likes of fellow Scotland-based Aussies like Keanu Baccus and Cameron Devlin bursting forth, the former featuring in all four games at the World Cup.

“Theres’s a new crop of midfielders coming through and doing well,” Jeggo said. “As you get older you realise there’s always that new group emerging.”

Signed on a 18-month deal from KAS Eupen, Jeggo has been an instant hit in Edinburgh, helping the club collect seven points from his three league appearances to keep European qualification hopes alive.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” he said. “The passion for football here is huge, and the intensity is something I really enjoy.

“It’s been a good start for me. I’ve always wanted to play in the UK and when the chance came I didn’t hesitate.

“Everyone knows that Hibs are a big club and really when the opportunity presented itself it was too good to turn down.

“At this point in career it ticked every box and I was buzzing when it all came together.

“It’s very different to Belgium - this is the fourth European league I’ve played in and it’s difficult to compare because each has a different style of football and different demands.

“Belgium is really strong and that was magnified by me playing for a smaller club where we were really up against it.

“It was a great challenge but this is something different again and you quickly have to adapt.

“Belgium is probably a notch up from the others because of the level and player and teams, whereas you also had great individual players in Greece in a league that was a bit chaotic.

“Here it’s different again with the intensity and competitiveness of the competition. I really enjoy taking on new challenges wherever I am.”