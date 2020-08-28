Mooy swaps Brighton for Shanghai SIPG

The Australia international only signed a permanent deal with Brighton in January after making an initial loan move from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Brighton announced that the 29 year-old is on the move again, ending a short spell with the Premier League club.

✍️ @AaronMooy has today completed a permanent move to Shanghai SIPG FC.



👊 Thanks for your efforts for the Albion, Aaron!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 28, 2020

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: "Aaron has been an excellent professional during his time with us. From day one with us he fitted in really well.

"It's a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing.

"I have really enjoyed working with him, and on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Mooy made 32 appearances for Brighton last season, scoring twice and providing two assists.