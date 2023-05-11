Hard work paying off for unsung Aussie Burgess

When the ex-Olyroos centre-back departed Fulham in 2016, it appeared his four appearances for the Cottagers in England’s second tier might be his last at that level.

But battling away on the books of lower tier Bury, Scunthorpe, Salford City and Accrington Stanley never dampened an inner belief that he could perform closer to the summit.

Two years on from joining the Tractor Boys, Burgess has reaped a rich harvest.

Automatic promotion as League One runner-up to Plymouth was fittingly sealed with a 6-0 thumping of Exeter at the end of April, off the back of an 18-match unbeaten run.

For Aberdeen-born Burgess, and compatriot Massimo Luongo, it was a case of stepping back to move forward again.

“In terms of my career coming to Ipswich (to work under coach Kieran McKenna) has been a really good fit and has brought out the best in me,” Burgess said.

“As you get older you realise if you play in a team that suits your style, with a coach who encourages that, then you’re going to improve and that’s something I’m thankful for in coming to this club.

“Ipswich play the way I’m used to growing up (in Perth) and that’s what got me across to the UK in the first place.”

With his inside knowledge of the Championship, Burgess, 27, believes the Suffolk club is well equipped to not only survive but thrive after four years marooned in League One.

“From my point of view I think we have a pretty strong squad for that level,” he said. “I imagine there might be a few changes here and there player-wise and also tactically. But overall we’re in good shape for what lies ahead.

“You get reminded what it means to the people of Ipswich every time you walk the dog and see and hear how things have changed from previous years, and that’s nice to see.

“Ipswich is a one club town and when you’re doing well there’s a great feeling about the place … you’re everyone’s hero!”

Burgess remains uncapped by Australia at senior level, and has rarely been talked of in terms of a call-up. That, though, might be about to change.

“The Socceroos are doing really well at the moment and enjoyed a pretty special World Cup,” he said. “I like to think I can contribute in that side and hopefully one day the call will come. If it does I’d be honoured to accept it.

“Of course if I’m playing in the Championship everybody knows how competitive it is, and there are boys at that level (Riley McGree and Bailey Wright) who are involved with the Socceroos.

“It can give you a boost reputation-wise and a bit more exposure. It’s a step up for sure and if I can get a little bit more recognition maybe that can help me break into the Australia squad.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of the Championship and looking forward to the start of next season already.”

The January arrival of sometime Socceroos midfielder Luongo turbo-charged Town’s promotion surge - the team went unbeaten in his 15 appearances.

Unable to convince Michael Carrick of his quality at Middlesbrough - after impressive spells at Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday - Luongo - like Burgess - had to reinvent himself.

Ironically, back in 2012 while in the Tottenham youth team, it was a loan spell with Ipswich which provided Luongo his initial taste of first team football.

With a harrowing sequence of injuries behind him, Luongo, 30, has been a talisman for the Tractor Boys in a defensive midfield role, directing play and bringing calm assurance amid the raging battles around him.

“Mass, like the guy he is, has fitted in straight away and all the boys love him,” Burgess said. “He plays directly in front of me and we’ve built up a good understanding and partnership.

“He’s been a big part of our success and it’s strange him being here on loan previously whilst I made my professional debut here (for Fulham) playing against Ipswich. It’s mad how football works sometimes, how you sometimes end up back where you started.

“Mass has great experience in the Championship but has been unlucky with a few injuries in recent years which haven’t done him any favours.

“When he arrived he was champing at the bit to get on the pitch and once he played and saw how we do things, and how good it is here, he was loving it to be fair.”