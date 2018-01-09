Aussies Abroad
Catch up on all the latest from the Aussies Abroad

In its first Aussies Abroad show for 2018, FNR chats to ex-Sydney fc star Robert Stambolziev and Hull's Jackson Irvine, while Damien Davies checks in for a full wrap of who's doing what overseas.

Ever wonder what happened to ex-Sydney FC winger Robert Stambolziev?

Football Nation Radio host Chris Appleford tracked him down in Cyprus, where he's captaining second division club PAEEK FC, to talk about his time in the A-League, what it's like for a young Australian trying to catch a break overseas and what led him to warm climes of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Chris also chats to Hull FC and Socceroos star Jackson Irvine and Damien Davies checks in for a look at which Aussies are doing what overseas. 

Boasting a team of round ball aficionados, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

