Catch up on all the latest from the Aussies Abroad

Ever wonder what happened to ex-Sydney FC winger Robert Stambolziev?

Football Nation Radio host Chris Appleford tracked him down in Cyprus, where he's captaining second division club PAEEK FC, to talk about his time in the A-League, what it's like for a young Australian trying to catch a break overseas and what led him to warm climes of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Chris also chats to Hull FC and Socceroos star Jackson Irvine and Damien Davies checks in for a look at which Aussies are doing what overseas.

