Aussie rising star weighing up lucrative Sassuolo move

beIN SPORTS understands Roma is willing to let the 19 year-old attacking weapon depart, with $47 million-rated midfielder David Frattesi potentially coming the other way in a quasi swap deal.

However, sources close to Volpato, insist he has yet to be totally convinced and still has an eye on a possible move to the English Premier League.

Roma and Italy legend Totti would rather the Socceroos target remains in Italy to continue his development at a club which finished 13th on the ladder this season under the leadership of Alessio Dionisi.

The coach of the Neroverdi first expressed interest in the ex-Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers junior a year ago, but Roma was initially only willing to entertain a loan deal.

However, that stance has now changed and La Magica are open to an offer which would make Volpato the third most expensive Australian transfer of all time behind Harry Souttar to Leicester City ($26m) and Aaron Mooy ($17m) to Huddersfield Town.

Volpato, who has represented Italy four times at U-20 level, is considered one of his adopted nation’s brightest young prospects, despite his relative lack of game time.

Contracted in Rome until 2026, Volpato netted once in seven league outings in 2022-2023, making 11 appearances in all competitions.

However, he featured just twice in Roma’s last 14 league games and is desperate for senior action.

That prospect looks to have dimmed under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage at the Stadio Olimpico, though whether Mourinho remains in situ next season remains shrouded in uncertainty after a sixth placed Serie A finish and defeat to Sevilla on penalties in the Europa League final.

There are a number of UK agents also looking to facilitate a switch to England for a player whose ability to dribble at speed has won many admirers.

Should the Sassuolo option fall by the wayside, a move to England is Volpato’s preferred option. There are meetings in the offing with several intermediaries during the coming weeks

Meanwhile, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold plans to meet Volpato in person in August to gauge the Sydney-born youngster’s willingness to swap the blue of the Azzurri for the green and gold of Australia ahead of January’s Asian Cup and November’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.