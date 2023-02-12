Cressy defeated top seed Holger Rune in the semi-finals but could not repeat that level of performance against Sinner, who is set to rise to 14th in the ATP rankings.

Sinner is the first Italian champion in the history of the tournament, having failed to win a match in his previous two appearances in Montpellier.

He has now collected seven Tour-level titles, with six of those coming on hard courts.

"To be honest, the first key was to hold the serve. In the tie-break I knew he may miss something," said Sinner, who saved all three break points he offered to his American opponent.

"I tried to keep my serve, which I have done, so I am very happy about the first set.

"The second set was a little bit different. I had a couple of good chances but he then served very well.

"I am very happy I broke him here and then I served very well at the end of match."

Sinner claimed two early mini breaks in the first-set tie-break to nose into a 4-0 lead, holding his nerve to win the set at the first time of asking.

A crucial break in the second came in the eighth game, with Sinner clinching victory when Cressy sent a weak volley into the net.