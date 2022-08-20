Tsitsipas sets up semi-final meeting with Medvedev August 20, 2022 23:53 4:37 min Stefanos Tsitsipas will face world number one Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals at the Western and Southern Open after edging John Isner in three sets. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Stefanos Tsitsipas John Isner ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 6:18 min Marseille goes top with thrilling win over Nantes 4:37 min Tsitsipas sets up semi-final meeting with Medvedev 7:47 min Norrie edges Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semis 4:10 min Serie A: Inter v Spezia 4:10 min Lukaku, Martinez special fires Inter past Spezia 4:53 min Dortmund stunned by incredible Bremen comeback 1:30 min Premier League: Bournemouth v Arsenal 1:27 min Premier League: Tottenham v Wolves 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Brentford 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Nottingham Forest