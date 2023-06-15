Tsitsipas humbled by Gasquet in Stuttgart June 15, 2023 23:26 3:31 min Richard Gasquet claimed the 600th win of his career with a shock win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Stuttgart Open. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Tour Tennis Richard Gasquet -Latest Videos 3:31 min Tsitsipas humbled by Gasquet in Stuttgart 4:09 min Mannarino stuns Medvedev in Libema Open boilover 2:49 min Popyrin sent packing by Griekspoor in last 16 2:25 min De Minaur defeats Djere to reach quarter-finals 1:30 min Messi strikes early as Argentina beats Socceroos 0:50 min Southgate unsure if he will select Man City stars 0:52 min FIFA chief wants play stopped when racism occurs 2:24 min Bellingham takes number 5 shirt in nod to Zidane 2:24 min 'Proud' Bellingham unveiled as Real Madrid player 1:00 min City to begin title defence at Kompany’s Burnley