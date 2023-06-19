Tsitipas edges Barrere to progress in Halle June 20, 2023 01:36 3:35 min Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a spirited Gregoire Barrere to win 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) and progress to the last 16 in Halle. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Tour Tennis Gregoire Barrere -Latest Videos 3:35 min Tsitipas edges Barrere to progress in Halle 5:48 min Medvedev eases past Giron and into last 16 0:32 min Southgate lauds ‘exceptional’ hat-trick hero Saka 0:41 min Celtic return ‘a simple decision’ for Rodgers 0:41 min Rodgers returns as Celtic manager 3:51 min South Africa breaks Morocco hoodoo with shock win 3:59 min Shocking Aurier own-goal costs Cote d'Ivoire 2:10 min Ghana draws blank in Madagascar stalemate 1:21 min Disappointed Thompson speaks after final defeat 5:38 min Tiafoe holds nerve to win Stuttgart Open