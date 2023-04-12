Thiem out, as Rune rolls on in Monte Carlo April 13, 2023 00:40 4:15 min Holger Rune continued his strong form on clay with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Dominic Thiem at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Dominic Thiem ATP Tour Tennis Holger Rune -Latest Videos 4:15 min Thiem out, as Rune rolls on in Monte Carlo 3:31 min Medvedev extends tour-leading win record 3:57 min Koeman welcomes potential Messi return to Barca 1:01 min Man United rocked by Rashford injury blow 2:28 min Reds reportedly pull out of of Bellingham race 1:28 min Matildas end England's 30-game unbeaten run 1:31 min Man City pummels Bayern to take control of tie 1:31 min Barella and Lukaku fire as Inter beats Benfica 4:37 min Returning Djokovic wins 'ugly' in Monte Carlo 1:16 min Lampard relishing challenge of Real Madrid tie