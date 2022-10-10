The 2020 US Open winner did not face a single break point in his one-sided 6-2 6-0 victory on Tuesday (AEDT), reaching the last 16 after 62 minutes.

It is just the second time in the Austrian's career he has lost as few as two games in a completed ATP-level match, having previously done so against Jaroslav Pospisil in 2013 (in a 6-1 6-1 win).

"Especially with the forehand, it was really good for basically the first time [since my injury]," Thiem said afterwards. "I'm very happy about it. This way is right, the direction is right."

Meanwhile, Argentina's Sebastian Baez was forced to retire when a set down to France's Constant Lestienne, and fifth seed Tommy Paul eased past 16-year-old home hope Martin Landaluce in straight sets.

Only one seed was in action at the Firenze Open on Monday, with Aslan Karatsev advancing courtesy of a walkover following an injury to Tallon Griekspoor.