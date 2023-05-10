The top 20 best ATP Tour shots of April May 10, 2023 02:04 9:18 min As the cream of the ATP Tour hits the clay of Rome, get in the mood for the Italian Open with a look back at the top 20 shots from April, and there are some scorchers in the mix!! WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up for beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial Highlights Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz Tennis -Latest Videos 9:18 min The top 20 best ATP Tour shots of April 4:37 min Hart feels 'alive' playing under Postecoglou 5:08 min Graham late show gives Thistle edge in thriller 0:42 min Rodriguez revels in ‘surreal’ Burnley promotion 0:48 min Saka to sign new Arsenal deal before season's end 4:23 min Empoli all but safe after crucial win 4:03 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Bologna 4:51 min Todd Cantwell tips Rangers revival next season 1:31 min Everton stuns Brighton to boost survival hopes 1:31 min Nottingham Forest out of bottom three