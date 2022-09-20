The best shots of Roger Federer's career September 21, 2022 01:13 5:34 min With Roger Federer retiring from tennis, enjoy a look back at some of the greatest shots of his career, showing why he will be remembered as arguably the greatest of all-time. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Roger Federer ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 5:35 min The greatest rallies between Federer and Nadal 5:34 min The best shots of Roger Federer's career 0:32 min Pedri rates Spain as World Cup favourite 1:09 min Lewy to wear armband for Ukraine at World Cup 0:18 min Toney bites tongue after 'cringey' Arsenal jibes 0:44 min Retirement not on the cards for Nadal 5:34 min Federer to sign off in Laver Cup doubles 2:18 min Toney out to seize World Cup chance with England 0:32 min Aspas not giving up on Spain World Cup call 4:59 min Bayern backing Nagelsmann despite form slump