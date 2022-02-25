Rublev calls for cease to hostilities February 25, 2022 01:49 0:26 min Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev called for an end to hostilities amid his country's invasion of Ukraine. Interviews News Andrey Rublev ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 0:26 min Rublev calls for cease to hostilities 0:55 min Djokovic congratulates Medvedev on taking top spot 1:30 min Pepe sparks dramatic late Arsenal comeback 1:05 min Celtic crashes out of Europa Conference League 1:27 min Medvedev becomes world number one 1:05 min Watzke says Haaland decision coming in six weeks 3:53 min Davies strikes late to put Blades through Rovers 1:30 min Super-sub Elanga snatches draw for Man Utd 1:30 min Ajax forced to settle for share of the spoils 1:30 min Rampant Liverpool smashes Leeds to close the gap