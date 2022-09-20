The 22-time grand slam champion has won both the Australian and French Opens this year despite suffering numerous injuries, while seeing other stars hang up their rackets.

Serena Williams announced her intention to retire ahead of the US Open, with Roger Federer following suit as he prepares for a farewell at this week's Laver Cup.

However, speaking after receiving the 'Camino Real Award' from King Felipe VI at the University of Alcala, the 36-year-old made it clear he does not intend to do likewise.

"It is also true that it has been a complicated year, not only because of injuries, which have followed me throughout my career, but also because of personal and family news, which in this case is very good news," he said.

"It is for this reason that, in a year full of joys and difficult moments, to receive recognition like today's is a great joy.

"I hope that this event does not imply that my career is over, far from it, or at least that is not the intention.

"The intention is to continue to carry the name of Spain around the world while I am still active and competing."

Nadal is set to compete alongside Federer at the Laver Cup in London, with Team Europe also featuring Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Team Europe have won all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, including a 14-1 thrashing of Team World in Boston last year.