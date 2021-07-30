The third-seeded Norrie defeated Kyrgios 6-1 6-4 in less than an hour as he tries for a second consecutive title after collecting his first ATP Tour championship at Los Cabos last week.

❌ @NickKyrgios is OUT of the #AtlantaOpen, beaten by a red hot v @cam_norrie, whose stellar run of form continues pic.twitter.com/CDzbGWwTt7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 30, 2021

The former University of Georgia star Isner, a five-time champion in Atlanta, beat Sock 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 despite serving only 13 aces after hitting 36 in his previous match.

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner fell 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 to Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell, leaving the tournament without its top two seeds after Milos Raonic was upset by Brandon Nakashima on Wednesday.

O'Connell, ranked 132 in the world to Sinner's 23, had not won a main-draw match this year before defeating Denis Kudla in the opening round and will now face Isner in the quarters.

Norrie will meet Emil Ruusuvuori, who advanced when Benoit Paire retired down 3-0 in the third set after the pair had split the first two sets 4-6 6-4.

Ruusuvuori is into his second career ATP quarter-final after making it to the semis at Nur-Sultan last year.