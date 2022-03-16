Nadal sets up Kyrgios showdown at Indian Wells March 17, 2022 00:33 3:34 min Rafael Nadal overcame Reilly Opelka's stubborn resistance to seal a clash with Aussie Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Open. WATCH Nadal v Kyrgios tomorrow from 9am AEDT LIVE on beIN SPORTS 1 & CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Rafael Nadal Nick Kyrgios ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 5:13 min Witsel strikes as BVB cuts Bayern's lead to four 4:53 min Afobe double keeps Millwall dream alive 3:34 min Nadal sets up Kyrgios showdown at Indian Wells 1:30 min Premier League: Arsenal v Liverpool 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham 1:30 min Liverpool closes in on City with Arsenal win 1:31 min Villarreal sinks Juve packing in stunning upset 1:31 min Chelsea beats Lille to reach UCL quarter-finals 0:39 min Mourinho pleads for war to end in Ukraine 1:30 min Kane reignites Spurs' top four challenge