With emotions often bubbling to the surface, it was the fourth seed Nadal who handled the circumstances best, stretching his career-best season start to 19-0 with a 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 victory over the wild card Kyrgios. The spotless start to 2022 ranks third only to Novak Djokovic’s 41-0 of 2011 and 26-0 of 2020 in the Open Era.

“You face different kinds of opponents, different personalities. Nick is a player who plays a lot with his personal feelings, with his emotions,” Nadal said. “When he’s positive, he’s playing fantastic. Sometimes he changes the dynamic of the match. But today he fought all the time. He likes to play these kinds of matches.”

Kyrgios, at number-132 the lowest-ranked Indian Wells quarter-finalist in more than a decade, came into the match an impenetrable nine-for-nine on break points saved, and 26-for-26 on his service games. But up a break and serving for the opening set at 5-4, 30-40, he sent a forehand beyond the baseline, broken for the first time in five matches.

The 26 year-old would take out his frustrations on his racquet after dropping the eleventh game of the first set, subsequently presenting its shattered remnants to a delighted young fan. Fittingly, the opener would come down to a tiebreak. Trailing 0-6 in the stanza, the fiery Aussie muttered an audible obscenity, a turn of events that would cost him a point and, as a result, the set.

With a star-studded crowd that included the husband-wife combo of actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and 1992 Indian Wells champion Monica Seles glued to the action, Kyrgios would level the match at a set apiece. With Nadal serving at 5-6, 15-40, the Canberran scrambled for an acrobatic backhand overhead and let out a roar.

Nadal would struggle from the service stripe throughout the two-hour, 46-minute contest, amassing an uncharacteristic seven double faults. But it was a DF from Kyrgios at 3-all, 30-40 in the final set that would prove most costly.

“The semifinals, for me, is great news,” said Nadal, a three-time champion in the desert (2007, 2009 and 2013). “I’m very happy with the result. Nick is one of the most talented players on the tour, without a doubt. When he’s playing with motivation and passion, he’s one of the players who can win against anyone.”

Nadal improved to 6-3 in the head-to-heads, and now awaits either countryman Carlos Alcaraz or defending champion Cameron Norrie.