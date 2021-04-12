Nadal feeling positive ahead of Monte Carlo return April 13, 2021 01:19 1:13 min World number three Rafael Nadal makes his return to competition for the first time since the Australian Open at the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Spaniard is feeling confident. WATCH the Monte Carlo Masters LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News tennis Rafael Nadal ATP tour -Latest Videos 2:30 min Neymar showers Mbappe with glowing praise 1:13 min Nadal feeling positive ahead of Monte Carlo return 5:22 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Sevilla 5:22 min Sevilla wins thriller too keep title hopes alive 3:06 min Juve handed Bonucci boost after COVID absence 1:30 min West Brom boosts slim survival hopes, Everton held 1:31 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton 3:59 min Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen 3:46 min Serie A: Benevento v Sassuolo 1:30 min Premier League: West Brom v Southampton