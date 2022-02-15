Murray exacts revenge on Daniel to progress in Qatar February 15, 2022 21:07 4:03 min Andy Murray got his revenge over Taro Daniel, who knocked the former world number one out of the Australian Open, with a straight sets win to progress to the last 16 in Qatar. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Andy Murray ATP tour -Latest Videos 0:25 min Woodgate reflects on 'failed' Real Madrid spell 4:03 min Murray exacts revenge on Daniel to reach last 16 1:05 min TAA accepts Liverpool must win trophies every year 1:08 min Study reveals players opposed to World Cup plans 1:45 min Djokovic prepared to miss more slams over vaccine 4:38 min Brereton-Diaz injured in Blackburn stalemate 5:50 min Mallorca beats Athletic Club in five-goal thriller 4:04 min Amrabat's late show wins it for Fiorentina 0:46 min Cancelo reflects on 'horrific' home attack 15:28 min Brazil's WCQ against Argentina to be replayed