Medvedev also beat Sinner in February's Rotterdam Open final, marking his fifth win from their fifth meeting, and by improving that to 6-0 it means it is the Russian's equal-best record against a single opponent, along with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman.

Sinner had a great opportunity to take the first set, creating five break point opportunities compared to Medvedev's three, and he kept his service games clean with no double faults while Medvedev racked up four.

The 21-year-old Italian could have forced a tiebreaker in the first set, but failed to hold his serve at 6-5 down, and Medvedev capitalised on the momentum to grab an immediate break to start the second frame.

To Sinner's credit, he snatched the break right back, but Medvedev got another and safely served it out the rest of the way.

The writing was on the wall after the first set, as Medvedev came into the contest a perfect 24-0 this season when securing the opener, and the title is his 16th on hard courts since 2019, two more than second-placed Novak Djokovic (14) over the span.

It is his 19th singles title overall – at a 19th different tournament – and after a brief rough patch getting over the line, he has become one of the sport's great finishers.

From November 2021 through June 2022 he lost five finals in a row, but he has since won six of his past seven, claiming his fifth Masters 1000 crown in the process.