Former world No.1 Medvedev won 6-2 6-2 in an hour and eight minutes, adding to recent victories in Rotterdam and Doha as he extended his winning streak to 14 matches.

It gave him a tour-leading 19th match win of the season, edging ahead of Britain's Cameron Norrie, and means Medvedev will vault above Rublev to reach No.6 in the new ATP rankings.

Appearing in his 30th tour-level final, Medvedev picked up his 18th career title and improved his head-to-head advantage to 5-2 against his compatriot.

He broke serve in the first and seventh games to sweep through the opening set, serving out to love to clinch it, and Rublev, who was the defending champion, offered no greater resistance in the second.

After beating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, this was supremely clinical from Medvedev, setting him up for tilts at the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami over the coming weeks.

"It's amazing," Medvedev said, "because the start of the year was not perfect."

He lost in round three of the Australian Open to Sebastian Korda, but has put that January jolt firmly behind him.

"In tennis, when you don't win tournaments, you are always doubting, no matter what happens in practice," Medvedev said. "So I was doubting a lot and now it just feels better. I was really happy with these three weeks and I'm looking forward to the next ones.

"Sometimes you feel you're doing all the right shots and you're losing matches, and sometimes you kind of don't even think, just go it, go for some crazy stuff. A lot of shots this tournament were landing which were maybe not supposed to be, and when confidence is going sometimes that helps a lot."

Medvedev's win makes him the third player in the past two years to land three titles in as many weeks after Casper Ruud in July 2021 and Felix Auger-Aliassime.in October 2022.