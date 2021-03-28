World Number-two Medvedev, who appeared to be fighting leg cramps as the match wore on in the heat and humidity of South Florida, nevertheless mustered the only service break of the third set on the way to a dramatic victory over 86th-ranked Popyrin.

💥KABOOM💥 Aussie @AlexeiPopyrin99 CRUNCHES the forehand to take @DaniilMedwed to a third set in this @MiamiOpen THRILLER! Third set LIVE NOW on beIN 1, available via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT https://t.co/1NC87jxzMe pic.twitter.com/rbtbEmKCV8 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 28, 2021

The Russian, runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in February, will face either 16th-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia or American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hardcourt tournament.