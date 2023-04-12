The third seed overcame the Italian 6-3 6-2 to clinch a spot in the round of 16 alongside compatriots Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov – marking just the third time in the Open Era that three Russians have reached that stage at Monte Carlo.

Medvedev will face Alexander Zverev, who clinched his spot with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut earlier in the day, in the next round.

"We've had some tough matches. We played for the first time maybe seven years ago on the ATP Tour, and in juniors maybe 12 years ago," Medvedev said of Zverev.

"I remember I beat him once in a final on clay in juniors, but it’s going to be a different story.

"I saw him in the first two matches, he seemed to be in good shape. I'm just going to have to be at my best."

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner claimed a 6-0 3-1 victory over Diego Schwartzman, who retired in the second set, to take his total of wins in 2023 to 22, with only Medvedev having more.

There was also a win for Taylor Fritz, who overcame Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (12-10) 6-2, while qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff registered an upset with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur.