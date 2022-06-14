Kyrgios sets up Tsitsipas showdown in Halle June 15, 2022 00:35 3:02 min Nick Kyrgios will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 after the Australian beat Daniel Altmaier in two sets at the Halle Open. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Stefanos Tsitsipas Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour Daniel Altmaier -Latest Videos 3:02 min Kyrgios sets up Tsitsipas showdown in Halle 3:13 min Liverpool signs Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez 0:43 min Matic seals Mourinho reunion with Roma transfer 0:44 min Socceroos players celebrate making the World Cup 0:46 min Shootout hero Redmayne on that Wiggles dance 0:55 min Matildas confident ahead of home World Cup 4:49 min Kyrgios says 'obviously doesn't take it seriously' 3:05 min De Minaur progresses to last 16 at Queen's Club 0:43 min Matic arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move 3:46 min Morocco two good for Liberia in AFCON qualifier