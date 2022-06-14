Kyrgios says he 'obviously doesn't take it seriously' June 14, 2022 07:58 4:49 min On the eve of his first match at the Halle Open, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios discusses his style and what makes hims such a difficult opponent to get the better of. WATCH Nick Kyrgios at the Halle Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 0:44 min Socceroos players celebrate making the World Cup 0:46 min Shootout hero Redmayne on that Wiggles dance 0:55 min Matildas confident ahead of home World Cup 4:49 min Kyrgios says 'obviously doesn't take it seriously' 3:05 min De Minaur progresses to last 16 at Queen's Club 0:43 min Matic arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move 3:46 min Morocco two good for Liberia in AFCON qualifier 1:28 min Socceroos beat Peru on penalties to make World Cup 1:31 min Rublev crashes out at Halle Open 0:33 min Kane excited by Nunez and Haaland competition