Kyrgios, who hadn't dropped a set on his march to the last 16, was due to face 10th-seeded Italian Sinner, but the latter withdrew an hour before their scheduled match-up with the tournament citing illness as the reason.
That leaves the Australian facing a potential showdown against Nadal in the quarter-finals, the Spaniard taking on Local hope Reilly Opelka for a chance to face the in-form Australian.