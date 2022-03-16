Kyrgios, who hadn't dropped a set on his march to the last 16, was due to face 10th-seeded Italian Sinner, but the latter withdrew an hour before their scheduled match-up with the tournament citing illness as the reason.

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from singles due to an illness. Nick Kyrgios advances by walkover.



The Isner vs Dimitrov match will commence at 2:30 pm#IndianWells — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2022

That leaves the Australian facing a potential showdown against Nadal in the quarter-finals, the Spaniard taking on Local hope Reilly Opelka for a chance to face the in-form Australian.