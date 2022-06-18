Hurkacz advanced to his fifth ATP Tour final — his first of 2022 — at the Terra Wortmann Open, winning 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4), and will play world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the final, looking to maintain a perfect 4-0 finals record on the tour.

The Pole smashed 27 aces past the Australian, 13 of which came in the final set, and they would prove crucial in a match of fine margins. A single mini-break decided the third-set tie-break, with Kyrgios scooping a forehard out after Hurkacz mis-hit a return that floated deep into the Australian's forehand corner.

"One or two shots [was the difference]," Hurkacz said after the match. "Definitely super close. Nick played a really, really great match. He's a great player, so it was definitely a super tough one."

Kyrgios will no doubt be disappointed given he was the only one to break his opponent's serve through the match. That came in the first set with the scores locked at 4-4, Kyrgios crafting two winners to seal the break and eventually race into a one-set lead after barely half an hour of play.

Hurkacz did work himself to a break point opportunity in the in the fourth game of the second set, but Kyrgios erased it with one of 30 aces he served in the match.

Once that set reached a tie-break, though, Hurkacz took control, easing to a 5-1 lead with some superb returns before closing it out 7-2 to force a decider

Hurkacz crafted another break point at 1-1 in the third set, but again couldn't convert, electing to wait instead for his opportunities in another tense tie-break, which he reached after holding to love in three of his last four service games.

Again Hurkacz won the points when they mattered, claiming the third-set tie-break 7-4 and the match with it, leaving Kyrgios still searching for his first final of 2022.

The world No.65 will have been encouraged by his performance through the week, though, and will rise 20 spots to No 45 in the rankings as a result.

Hurkacz will face Medvedev for the fifth time in the final on Monday (AEST) after the Russian beat home favourite Oscar Otte 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in their semi-final.

"Of course Daniil is number one in the world. I've never beaten a number one in the world before. It's going to be a tough one but I'll try to enjoy it and play as good as I can," Hurkacz said.