The in-form Australian went a set down to the Polish journeyman before finishing strongly to take out the match 3-6 6-2 6-2. The win sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final for Kyrgios against American star Taylor Fritz.

Reflecting on the tough win, Kyrgios said he'd underestimated the speed of the court, revealing a switch of mentality to a more power-based approach was the catalyst for the second set revival.