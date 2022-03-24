Former world number 13 Kyrgios is ranked outside the top 100, but delivered a reminder of his quality at Indian Wells by reaching the quarter-finals.

He claimed a top-10 win over Casper Ruud before losing to Rafael Nadal in three sets, and the Australian will now face Andrey Rublev in South Florida after seeing off Mannarino in straight sets.

Kyrgios took the first in a tie-break and broke the Mannarino serve late in the second to clinch a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win.

There was a huge disparity in the winner count, Kyrgios hitting 33 to Mannarino's 15, and it was that extra firepower that made the difference in the closing stages.

A fine backhand winner gave Kyrgios break point, which he converted with a confident forehand at the end of an absorbing rally to take a 5-3 lead. The break was then consolidated as Kyrgios sealed his triumph with an ace down the middle.

Also into the second round is Jack Draper, who overcame Gilles Simon to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 win and set up an all-British clash with Cameron Norrie.

Brandon Nakashima will meet American compatriot Frances Tiafoe after his first main-draw win in Miami over Soonwoo Kwon.

Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets while there were also wins for David Goffin and Borna Coric.