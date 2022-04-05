Kyrgios fights back to see off McDonald April 6, 2022 01:42 3:10 min Nick Kyrgios fought back after dropping the first set to beat American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the round of 16 in Houston. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour Tennis Mackenzie McDonald -Latest Videos 3:15 min Flamengo off to a winning start in Cop Lib 0:46 min ATP warns of crackdown against on-court tantrums 4:28 min Farias's late winner gives Colon deserved win 3:10 min Kyrgios fights back to see off McDonald 3:19 min Archer hits bullseye as Preston beats Blackpool 1:30 min Reds earn hard-fought Champions League advantage 1:30 min De Bruyne hands City the advantage against Atleti 12:07 min Kevin Muscat chats to the Early Kick-Off 0:21 min Yorke buzzing for Manchester United in Melbourne 1:25 min Real Sociedad topples Espanyol