Kyrgios will next play Fabio Foginini, and the Italian would have been as stunned as everyone watching at the quality of the Australian's play on Saturday (AEDT).

Ranked No.102 in the world currently, Kyrgios entered the Miami Open as a wildcard, fresh from a quarter-final defeat to Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells Masters, a match in which the Australian showed great fight but ultimately came up short.

Against Russian Rublev, though, everything fell into place and despite an early break of his serve, Kyrgios immediately broke back and went on a rampage for the next three quarters of an hour.

Kyrgios is six and two for the season so far, and his only defeats have come against Nadal and world No.2 Daniil Medvedev.

Rublev, who reached the last four at Indian Wells, came into this contest in form, with titles from Marseille and Dubai under his belt, but he never got a chance to settle against Kyrgios's relentless onslaught.

Kyrgios broke Rublev five times across the match, racing out to a 5-0 lead in the second set after claiming the first with relative ease.

The Australian tried a tweener serve at 40-0 up in the sixth game of the second set, which didn't come off, and before he knew it, Rublev had the game back to deuce.

But that was a rare hiccup as Kyrgios worked his way to advantage and won match point with some sublime shots at the net as Rublev scurried around in front of him, all his worked ultimately in vain.

"I know that he's a player who relies on a bit of rhythm, so I just tried to keep the points short and sharp, just play aggressive," Kyrgios said after the match. "I'm just happy with my performance, whether it's 7-6 in the third or something like this, I'm just happy to get through."

Fognini had to work a fair bit harder than Kyrgios the get past his second round opponent, Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, the Italian eventually prevailing 6-7 6-2 7-6 after two hours and 51 minutes.